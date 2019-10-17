Staff
AMV, A&E/DDB and Mother scoop top prizes at APG Creative Strategy Awards

AMV picks up Grand Prix, a gold and a special award for Bodyform.

Bodyform: AMV campaign won Grand Prix
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has been awarded the Grand Prix at the APG Creative Strategy Awards for its work on Bodyform/Libresse, adding to a growing tally of gongs in recognition of the agency’s groundbreaking work for the femcare brand.

AMV also won a gold for its work for Bodyform, as well as the Google Prize for Creative Bravery, one of six special awards.

The other top prize of the APG Awards, which took place tonight (Thursday) in London, was shared by Adam & Eve/DDB and Mother, who were jointly named Strategy Agency of the Year.

A&E/DDB also won two golds, for its work for Fifa and Marmite, plus two silvers. Mother also won special award the Firefish Prize for Unconventional Thinking, a gold for KFC, a gold in Long-Term Thinking for Ikea, a silver and a bronze. 

There were three other golds handed out in Long-Term Thinking, a new category that awards strategic thinking "that successfully guides a brand over five years or more". They went to AMV for Snickers; Bartle Bogle Hegarty for Audi; M&C Saatchi for Public Health England; and Mother for Ikea. 

Golds also went to Anomaly New York for Dosist; Mcgarrybowen for Mothercare; and Grey London for Which?.

Sarah Newman, director of the APG, said: "The 27 winning cases could not be more refreshingly different. They include the stories behind charitable enterprises, baby foods, UN initiatives and a global countline. They feature logic, rigour, insight, imagination and lateral thought. 

"They display an incredible range of craft skills deployed by planners: upstream strategy, creative briefs, insights and data, comms planning, creative ideas, production expertise, diplomatic skills, project management techniques and more."

