AMV and A&E/DDB most shortlisted at Big Awards

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Adam & Eve/DDB lead Campaign's 2019 Big Awards nominations with 17 shortlisted entries apiece.

Adam & Eve/DDB's work for the John Lewis Partnership was shortlisted seven times, with Christmas spots "The boy and the piano" (John Lewis & Partners) and "Too good to wait for" (Waitrose & Partners), as well as "Bohemian Rhapsody" and a nomination in the Consistent Creative Excellence category.

"Lover's, don't spread the hate" and "Peanut butter" for Marmite has five shortlists.

For AMV, "Viva la vulva" for Bodyform has 11 nominations and there were another two for Guinness "The purse" and "Clear".

Anomaly follows with 16 nominations, while BBC Creative and Droga5 London each picked up 11. Forty shops have been shortlisted in total.

Vicky Maguire, chief creative officer at Grey London, and Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, are co-chairing the judging. The winning entries will be revealed at a ceremony on 9 October at Old Billingsgate.

