AMV adds Titanium and Glass Lions to Cannes haul for Bodyform work

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO took home a gold in the Glass Lions, which celebrate culture-changing creativity, as well as the UK’s only Lion in the Titanium category, both for Libresse/Bodyform "Viva la vulva".

In the Glass Lions, the Grand Prix went to "The last ever issue" by VMLY&R Poland for Gazeta.pl, Mastercard and BNP Paribas, which transformed the final issue of an adult magazine into an edition about female empowerment.

The only other UK winner in this category was Skoda "Tour des femmes" by Fallon London.

Only six Lions were awarded in Titanium. FCB New York won the Grand Prix for Burger King "The Whopper detour".

Meanwhile, two gongs went to the UK in the Sustainable Development Goals Lions. FCB Inferno was awarded a silver for Huawei "StorySign", while RGA/London won a bronze for "Mimica" for Mimica.

Clemenger BBDO Melbourne was handed the Grand Prix for Mars Australia "The lion’s share". A total of 22 gongs were handed out in the sustainability category.