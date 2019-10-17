AMV BBDO and A&E/DDB scoop top prizes at APG Creative Strategy Awards

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has been awarded the Grand Prix at the APG Creative Strategy Awards for its work on Bodyform/Libresse, adding to a growing tally of gongs in recognition of the agency’s groundbreaking work for the femcare brand.

AMV also won a gold for its work for Bodyform, as well as the Google Prize for Creative Bravery, one of six special awards.

The other top prize of the APG Awards, which took place tonight in London, went to Adam & Eve/DDB, which was named Strategy Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year. A&E/DDB also won two golds, for its work for Fifa and Marmite, and two silvers.

Golds also went to Anomaly New York, for Dosist; Mother London, for KFC, Mcgarrybowen, for Mothercare; and Grey London, for Which?

There were also four additional golds awarded for Long Term Thinking, a new category that awards strategic thinking "that successfully guides a brand over five years or more". They went to AMV, for Snickers; Bartle Bogle Hegarty, for Audi; M&C Saatchi, for Public Health England; and Mother, for Ikea.

Sarah Newman, director of the APG, said: "The 27 winning cases could not be more refreshingly different, one from the other. They include the stories behind charitable enterprises, baby foods, UN initiatives, and a global countline. They feature logic, rigour, insight, imagination and lateral thought.

"They display an incredible range of craft skills deployed by planners: upstream strategy, creative briefs, insights and data, comms planning, creative ideas, production expertise, diplomatic skills, project management techniques and more."