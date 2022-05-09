Shauna Lewis
AMV BBDO names four creative partners

Three are internal promotions, with the fourth hired from Adam & Eve/DDB.

From left to right: Andre Sallowicz, Polina Zabrodskaya, Thomas Hazledine and Michael Jones
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has appointed four creative partners, internally promoting three creative directors – Michael Jones, Thomas Hazledine and Polina Zabrodskaya – and bringing in Andre Sallowicz, creative director at Adam & Eve/DDB.

Jones joined AMV BBDO in 2010 and Hazledine joined in 2020. As a pair, they have worked on The Economist, London Fashion Week and Viagra.

Most recently, they have led the output on Bombay Sapphire, Meta Portal and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Their work on Macmillan Cancer Support includes the recently launched “Whatever you need”.

The pair will begin their new positions effectively immediately, alongside Zabrodskaya.

Zabrodskaya joined the agency as creative director in 2018. Since then, she has worked on brands such as Maltesers, Plenty and Bombay Sapphire.

Zabrodskaya will partner Sallowicz, who will join the agency this month and has been at Adam & Eve/DDB since 2017.

There, Sallowicz worked on Adidas, Heineken and Mars Petcare.

Previously, he worked at Colenso BBDO, New Zealand, and AlmapBBDO, Brazil. 

In 2016, he was named the No.1 art director in the world by Cannes International Festival of Creativity and The World Creative Rankings.

Sallowicz was also the creator of the award-winning campaign by Marmite, “Don’t spread the hate”.

AMV BBDO’s chief creative officers, Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott, who were promoted in January, said: “To be able to nurture and promote our own incredible talent with Polina, MJ and Tom and to grow our department with world class talent like Andre makes us very happy.

"All four are brilliant and kind. And we can’t wait to see them lead the next wave of creative and effective work”.

