AMV BBDO promotes Carmen Vasile and Michael Pring

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has promoted Carmen Vasile, global account lead for Mars Petcare and Essity, to managing director.

Vasile will report to chief executive Sam Hawkey and focus on AMV clients, working to "ensure the best of the agency shows up to them today and in the future". She will continue to lead on Mars Petcare and Essity.

Hawkey has also handed Michael Pring, who filled in as acting chief executive before his arrival, the role of chief operating officer. He will continue to lead the network’s global Guinness and PepsiCo Beverages relationships alongside a number of local clients.

AMV BBDO last had a managing director in 2019, when Justin Pahl left the agency to head up VMLY&R. The role was not filled during the tenure of former chief executive Sarah Douglas, who stepped down in April 2021 after two-and-a-half years.

Vasile started her career with Graffiti BBDO in Romania and transferred to AMV in 2007. Her stewardship of the Mars Petcare account was recognised when she was named Campaign's 2019 EMEA account lead of the year.

Vasile said: "I'm thrilled to be given the task to nurture AMV's culture of progressiveness, kindness and collaboration that can only lead to more creativity and growth."

Pring joined AMV in 2012 as a managing partner, with a focus on client services. The agency promoted him to deputy chairman and chief marketing officer in October 2017, when Cilla Snowball was still in place as chief executive of the agency and group.

Hawkey said: "Carmen’s passion for innovation and creativity has helped the agency deliver incredible creative output and business impact for clients.

“As AMV’s momentum continues to build, Michael’s tenacity and focus on operational excellence will be critical for us."

The promotions continue Hawkey's reshaping of the AMV BBDO leadership team. The former chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi London arrived as AMV chief executive in November 2021.

At the beginning of the year, Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley were promoted to joint chief creative officers, succeeding outgoing CCO Alex Grieve.

The moves follow a successful 2021, during which AMV BBDO won Global Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions, securing five Grands Prix, five gold, nine silver and eight bronze Lions, as well as 16 shortlists across eight brands.

Prior to joining AMV Pring worked at MCBD for nine years, rising to managing director, before taking the role of managing partner when the creative agency merged with its digital sister Dare.

He said: “We’ve started 2022 with great energy and I’m looking forward to helping build on the momentum for everyone at AMV and all our clients.”

The agency's management team also includes Tom White, the chief strategy officer. He replaced the shop's long time joint CSOs Craig Mawdsley and Bridget Angear in early 2021.

From left to right: Vasile, Hawkey, Hulley, Lossgott, Pring and White