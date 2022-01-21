AMV BBDO tees off 2022 with Hole19 appointment

Golf app Hole19 has appointed Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO as its creative agency after a competitive three-way pitch

This is the app’s first agency relationship – there was no previous incumbent.

AMV BBDO has been handed the task of creating a brand platform and creative content campaign, including launching the app’s brand for the April 2022 golf season. Hole19 helps track a golfer's performance, and, to date, has been used during more than nine million rounds of golf.

Richard Moloney, client partner and global innovation director at AMV BBDO, said: “Hole19 are highly ambitious and highly creative. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring some new thinking and fresh ideas to this fast-growing category.”

Ben Hacker, head of marketing at Hole19, said golf marketing can “become stale and repetitive”, but added: “At Hole19 we want to attract new golfers into the game as well as inspire existing golfers to play more and better golf.

“That is why we believe AMV BBDO is the right partner to help us stand out and grow our global community of golfers.”

News of the win comes in the wake of Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley being promoted to joint chief creative officers, after Alex Grieve left to join Bartle Bogle Hegarty as CCO.