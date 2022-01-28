Charlotte Rawlings
AMV BBDO welcomes back creative duo behind 'Trash Isles'

The pair return after two years at Clemenger BBDO.

AMV BBDO: Dal Almeida (left) and Mike Hughes are returning to the fold
Mike Hughes and Dal Almeida have returned to Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO as creative directors following two years at Clemenger BBDO in Melbourne.

The pair originally started working at AMV BBDO in February 2012 and have produced work for Snickers, BT, The National Lottery, and Virgin Holidays. Most notably, they were responsible for the award-winning and widely-lauded “Trash Isles” campaign with LadBible in 2018.

“Trash Isles” was devised to call attention to plastic pollution and more specifically, the amount of plastic waste covering an area the size of France in the Pacific Ocean. This mass of floating waste was given its own flag, currency, stamps, and passports to emphasise the enormity of the problem.

An application to the United Nations was submitted as part of the campaign to recognise The Trash Isles as an official country, which therefore required other countries to assist in the clean-up.

Hughes and Almeida were invited to speak at TED about plastic pollution and how their campaign helped put the crisis on the map.

Thanks to the creative duo, AMV BBDO won the Cannes Lions Design Grand Prix and the UK’s first-ever Green Pencil at The One Show.

Their work for Clemenger BBDO has received similar praise. This includes their new brand platform for Pure Blonde Organic Lager “A touch more pure” and The VB Solar Exchange, an energy initiative that allows people to swap solar energy for beer.

Hughes and Almeida said: “BBDO’s mantra is ‘the work, the work, the work’, which you could argue is what creatives should base their decision on. But the reason we came back is ‘the people, the people, the people’. AMV is full of genuine, caring, and creative folk that you want to spend time with.”

Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley, recently promoted to chief creative officers at AMV BBDO, said in a statement: “Mike and Dal are not only world class creative talent but also world class at being nice and fun. We are delighted to welcome them back and we can’t wait to see them spreading their magic around.”

