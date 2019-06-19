Gurjit Degun
Added 56 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

AMV and Grey London add to UK gold Lions tally

AMV was awarded for 'Viva la vulva'.


Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Grey London picked up gold Lions in Cannes tonight.

AMV’s "Viva la vulva" for Bodyform (Libresse elsewhere) won gold and silver in the Creative Strategy category. The campaign aimed to hit back at body-shaming with a series of singing vulvas.

Grey London took a gold PR Lion for the United Nations "The people’s seat". The agency also took home a silver for the same campaign in the category.

Mother’s Greenpeace campaign, "Rang-tan", won silver in the Social & Influencer category.

McCann London was handed three bronze Lions. Two were for its suicide-prevention campaign for Vice in the Direct and Media categories, while the third was for the Miscarriage Association, also in Direct.

Grand Prix winners

  • AKQA São Paulo took the top prize in Media for Nike "Air Max graffiti stores".
  • Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg won in Creative Strategy with Volvo "The EVA initiative".
  • FCB/Six Toronto picked up the Grand Prix in Creative Data for Black & Abroad "Go back to Africa".
  • Berlin's Scholz & Friends won the PR category with "The tampon book: a book against tax discrimination".
  • VMLY&R Kansas City took the Social & Influencer Grand Prix with "Keeping Fortnite fresh" for Wendy’s.
  • FCB New York took the top prize for Burger King "The Whopper detour" in Direct.

