AMV and Grey London add to UK gold Lions tally



Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Grey London picked up gold Lions in Cannes tonight.

AMV’s "Viva la vulva" for Bodyform (Libresse elsewhere) won gold and silver in the Creative Strategy category. The campaign aimed to hit back at body-shaming with a series of singing vulvas.

Grey London took a gold PR Lion for the United Nations "The people’s seat". The agency also took home a silver for the same campaign in the category.

Mother’s Greenpeace campaign, "Rang-tan", won silver in the Social & Influencer category.

McCann London was handed three bronze Lions. Two were for its suicide-prevention campaign for Vice in the Direct and Media categories, while the third was for the Miscarriage Association, also in Direct.

