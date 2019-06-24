Daniel Farey-Jones
AMV, Guardian and OMD join in Campaign Sprintathon

Race in aid of Stand Up To Cancer is just two weeks away.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Marketing Agencies Action Group, The Guardian, Ogilvy, OMD and Verizon Media are the latest to enter teams for the Campaign Sprintathon.

They join more than 50 teams already on the starting line, including staff from Adam & Eve/DDB, Facebook, Manning Gottlieb OMD, MediaCom, Mother and Saatchi & Saatchi.

The charity race, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, calls for 105 agencies, media owners, publishers and trade bodies to run a combined marathon distance in less than two hours.

Teams of four will go head to head, running a 400m lap to collectively smash the two-hour marathon time on Thursday 25 July.

In a humorous spot created by Saatchi & Saatchi, Campaign’s global editor-in-chief, Claire Beale, urged adland to rise to the challenge, saying: "Get involved or get called out."

A Campaign team will take part in the race, which was founded by Direct Line’s marketing director, Mark Evans, in 2016. It will take place at the London Stadium community track. To sign up, click here.

The full list of companies that have signed up so far are:

  • Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
  • Adam & Eve/DDB
  • Advertising Association
  • Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
  • Bauer Media
  • Brainlabs
  • Campaign
  • Creature
  • Digital Cinema Media
  • DMA
  • Droga5 London
  • Dunnhumby Media
  • Engine
  • Facebook
  • Gleam Futures
  • Google
  • Grey London
  • Guerillascope
  • Incisive Media
  • Internet Advertising Bureau
  • ISBA
  • Karmarama
  • Leo Burnett London
  • Magnetic
  • Mail Metro Media
  • Manning Gottlieb OMD
  • Marketing Agencies Action Group
  • MBA
  • MediaCom
  • MediaZoo<>
  • Mindshare
  • Miroma
  • Mother London
  • MRM McCann
  • MullenLowe Group
  • Newsworks
  • Ogilvy
  • OMD
  • Pearl & Dean
  • Publicis Sport & Entertainment
  • R/GA London
  • Saatchi & Saatchi
  • School of Marketing
  • Sky Media
  • Snap Inc
  • Stand Up To Cancer
  • TBWA\London
  • The Brooklyn Brothers
  • The Guardian
  • The Media Zoomers
  • Thinkbox
  • Truth
  • Uncommon Creative Studio
  • VCCP
  • Verizon Media
  • VMLY&R

