AMV leads UK nominations for Film Lions

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has been shortlisted six times in the Film category at Cannes, the most of UK agencies, while fellow Omnicom shop Adam & Eve/DDB picked up five nods.

AMV was nominated four times for Libresse/Essity "Viva la vulva" and twice for Guinness "Clear".

For Adam & Eve/DDB, four nods are for John Lewis & Partners – two apiece for "The boy and the piano" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" (which is also for Waitrose & Partners) – and one is for "Give the rainbow" for Skittles.

The two agencies each picked up a further nomination in the Creative Effectiveness category – Adam & Eve/DDB for Campaign Against Living Miserably "Project 84" and AMV for Essity "Blood normal".

FCB Inferno received the most nominations of any UK agency across the five categories announced today: Film, Mobile, Radio & Audio, Creative Effectiveness and Creative eCommerce.

The Interpublic shop was shortlisted eight times in Mobile and once in Creative eCommerce.

Film

There were 21 nominations for the UK. After AMV and Adam & Eve/DDB, the next most successful UK shop was Droga5 London, which received three for its Amazon Prime work, while Wieden & Kennedy received two for Three's "#PhonesAreGood".

There was one each for Superunion, Partizan, P Giblin Studios, Mother, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Lucky Generals.

David Miami came top among US agencies, with 17 nods, all for its Burger King work, while Droga5 New York – which earlier won the Grand Prix in Film Craft – was shortlisted 15 times for work across The New York Times, HBO and Kraft Heinz. BBDO New York received 12 nominations.

Mobile

FCB Inferno was the only UK shop to make the shortlist, with five nods for its work for Huawei and three for "Pay it forward" for The Big Issue.

Radio & Audio

There were four nominations for the UK, with three for McCann Milton Keynes for Vauxhall "Cinderella", "Jack & The Beanstalk" and "Ugly Duckling", and one for M&C Saatchi for The Ben Kinsella Trust "A Shout out to my son".

The US received 29 nominations, with 360i New York and DDB Chicago taking eight each, for work for HBO’s Westworld and Mars Wrigley respectively. David Miami was shortlisted four times for Burger King.

Creative Effectiveness

There were eight nominations for the UK, with McCann London and Grey London scoring two each, for Microsoft "Turning fans into franchises" and Sambito "Nature represented" respectively.

There was one nomination apiece for Adam & Eve/DDB, AMV, BBH (Audi "Beautiful cars with amazing brains") and Mother (KFC "FKC").

Five nomimations in this category went to the US, with Droga5 New York getting two for Tourism Australia and the other three going to Saatchi & Saatchi New York for "It's a Tide ad", Energy BBDO Chicago for "Prescribed to death" for the National Safety Council and McCann New York for its RB work.

Creative eCommerce

Just one UK shop made the shortlist: FCB Inferno for its "Pay it forward" campaign for The Big Issue.

US agencies received six nods, with FCB New York shortlisted twice for "The Whopper detour" for Burger King.

There was one apiece for R/GA New York, R/GA Austin, Momentum Worldwide and Ogilvy Chicago.