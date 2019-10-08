AMV named Agency of the Year at Campaign Big Awards 2019

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO took home Agency of the Year and seven other trophies at the Campaign Big Awards on Wednesday night.

Five of those, including Best Campaign, were for "Viva la vulva" for Bodyform.

AMV also won the new Diversity & Inclusion Award – which was judged by Media for All – with "Diversish" for The Valuable 500 and rounded things off with its "Clear" activity for Guinness in the Sponsorship Creative Excellence category.

Best Single Idea went to "UN People’s Seat" by Grey London and WPP for the United Nations.

The new Emerging Team of the Year prize was shared by Wonderhood Studios’ Ads DeChaud and Phil Le Brun and Adam & Eve/DDB’s Zoe Nash and Sali Horsey.

The only other agencies to land more than two awards were Adam & Eve/DDB and Droga5.

The former nabbed three prizes for its "Lovers, don’t spread the hate" work for Marmite, as well as the Consistent Creative Excellence gong for its John Lewis output.

Droga5 won two awards for "Great shows stay with you" for Amazon and two for the launch campaign and visual identity for property developer Argent’s Coal Drops Yard district near King’s Cross.

Campaign's global editor-in-chief, Claire Beale, said: "This has been our most successful Big Awards for several years. There seems to be a much-needed surge in creative confidence. Thanks to all the agencies who entered and to all our hard-working jurors – and congratulations to all our winners."

