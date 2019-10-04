AMV names Toby Allen and Jim Hilson deputy ECDs

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has completed its creative leadership reshuffle with the promotion of Toby Allen and Jim Hilson to deputy executive creative directors.

The appointment follows the promotion of Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley to executive creative directors and Alex Grieve to chief creative officer earlier this year. Allen and Hilson will work with Lossgott, Hulley and Grieve to strengthen the agency’s creative department.

The pair joined AMV in 2012. Over the past seven years, they have worked on award-winning ads such as Bodyform’s "Blood normal", "Viva la vulva" and "Red.fit", and "Keep control" for Tena Men. Most recently, they were creative directors on the Central Office of Public Interest’s "#AddressPollution" campaign, which targeted the London property market to raise awareness of air pollution.

In 2014, Allen and Hilson launched Hatch, a creative academy to bring in a more diverse talent pool to the agency.

Hilson said: "AMV BBDO is making the kind of work that people outside of the industry talk and care about. We look forward to doing more of that."

Allen added: "The only way you get to that is by tapping into everyone’s creativity, right across the board. So that’s what we’ll be working to do."

Before AMV, the duo worked at Wieden & Kennedy London, producing Honda’s "Spark" and Nike’s 2012 Olympics work, and at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, where they created campaigns for Audi, Barnardo’s and Levi’s.

Grieve said: "I want to lead by creating a world-class leadership team: a cabinet of the very best creative minds. I couldn’t be happier Toby and Jim are now working with me. I love them to bits: they have big brains, even bigger hearts and now a hugely deserved big job."