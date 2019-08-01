Ben Bold
Added 57 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

AMV promotes Alex Grieve to CCO as Paul Brazier exits

Brazier leaves top creative role after 27 years at agency.

Grieve: became ECD in 2013
Grieve: became ECD in 2013

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has promoted executive creative director Alex Grieve to chief creative officer in recognition of his role in elevating the agency's creative output.

Grieve succeeds Paul Brazier, who is also chairman. Brazier is stepping down after 27 years' service at AMV to "pursue new creative challenges". The chairman role is not being replaced. 

Joining AMV eight years ago as creative partner, Grieve was made executive creative director along with Adrian Rossi in 2013, becoming only the fourth generation at the agency to be given the title – after founder David Abbott, Peter Souter and Brazier.

AMV has picked up numerous creative awards that it says are testament to Grieve's influence. Between 2014 and 2017, it was named Agency of the Year at Creative Circle on three occasions, awarded the same accolade at the British Arrows twice and another two times by D&AD. This year, AMV won a Titanium, a Glass and five gold Lions, making it 2019's most-awarded UK agency at Cannes.

Sarah Douglas, AMV's chief executive, said: "Alex and I are united in a belief about the power of creativity to deliver competitive advantage for our clients and, as a partner, he is second to none. He is a razor-sharp, insightful and ambitious torchbearer for the kind of creativity that enables our clients to break free from the pack. He is also an all-round top human. This is the beginning of a very exciting chapter for us as co-leaders of the agency."

Brazier joined AMV in 1991 and worked on some of its most famous advertising during the 1990s. He served as D&AD president in 2010 and took up the ECD role in 2005.

Douglas described him as a "deeply talented creative thinker", adding: "He helped shape AMV’s output for 27 years. He was a friend to clients and a great ambassador on the industry stage. We are excited to see where his talents take him next and he leaves with our warm love and gratitude."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
MEDIA
Five 5G myths debunked

Five 5G myths debunked

Promoted

July 30, 2019
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

Promoted

July 24, 2019