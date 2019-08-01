AMV promotes Alex Grieve to CCO as Paul Brazier exits

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has promoted executive creative director Alex Grieve to chief creative officer in recognition of his role in elevating the agency's creative output.

Grieve succeeds Paul Brazier, who is also chairman. Brazier is stepping down after 27 years' service at AMV to "pursue new creative challenges". The chairman role is not being replaced.

Joining AMV eight years ago as creative partner, Grieve was made executive creative director along with Adrian Rossi in 2013, becoming only the fourth generation at the agency to be given the title – after founder David Abbott, Peter Souter and Brazier.

AMV has picked up numerous creative awards that it says are testament to Grieve's influence. Between 2014 and 2017, it was named Agency of the Year at Creative Circle on three occasions, awarded the same accolade at the British Arrows twice and another two times by D&AD. This year, AMV won a Titanium, a Glass and five gold Lions, making it 2019's most-awarded UK agency at Cannes.

Sarah Douglas, AMV's chief executive, said: "Alex and I are united in a belief about the power of creativity to deliver competitive advantage for our clients and, as a partner, he is second to none. He is a razor-sharp, insightful and ambitious torchbearer for the kind of creativity that enables our clients to break free from the pack. He is also an all-round top human. This is the beginning of a very exciting chapter for us as co-leaders of the agency."

Brazier joined AMV in 1991 and worked on some of its most famous advertising during the 1990s. He served as D&AD president in 2010 and took up the ECD role in 2005.

Douglas described him as a "deeply talented creative thinker", adding: "He helped shape AMV’s output for 27 years. He was a friend to clients and a great ambassador on the industry stage. We are excited to see where his talents take him next and he leaves with our warm love and gratitude."