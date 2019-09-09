AMV promotes Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley to ECDs

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has promoted Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley to executive creative directors.

They will report to Alex Grieve, who was promoted to chief creative officer in August, succeeding Paul Brazier.

Lossgott and Hulley become only the fifth generation of ECDs at AMV, following David Abbott, Peter Souter, Brazier, as well as Grieve and Rossi, who left last year for Grey London.

The team joined AMV in 2011 and were named creative partners in 2016. They started their careers at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris in South Africa.

While at AMV, Lossgott and Hulley created the multi-award-winning "Blood normal" campaign for Bodyform and Libresse, wrote "Sapeurs" for Guinness and have since started running Guinness' account globally. They also creative directed "The Trash Isles", in partnership with LadBible and the Plastic Oceans International, that won two Cannes Lions Grands Prix in 2018.

Lossgott and Hulley said: "When we packed our bags and moved to London, becoming ECDs at such an iconic agency would’ve been beyond our wildest dreams. We had our sights more modestly set on not being immediately fired."

Grieve added: "If, as Sarah [Douglas, AMV’s chief executive] and I passionately believe, creativity is the weapon that will help our clients break free from the pack, then Nick and Nadja are AMV’s atomic bomb. They are the best creatives of their generation.

"With talent and graft and grace they will rise, as they always do, to the new challenge of leading as ECDs. And we will all rise with them."