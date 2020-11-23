Staff
AMV and Uncommon win Grands Prix at 2020 Campaign Big Awards

AMV's '#Wombstories' wows judges, while Uncommon is named Agency of the Year.

Campaign Big Awards: winners revealed
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO picked up two of three Grands Prix at the Campaign Big Awards, with gongs for Best Idea and Best Campaign for its “#Wombstories” spot for Bodyform/Essity. Meanwhile, the Grand Prix for Agency of the Year went to Uncommon Creative Studio.

Along with the two Grands Prix, “#Wombstories” won Bigs in the Consumer Goods, Original Idea and Branded Content categories. 

Uncommon picked up three Bigs along with its Agency of the Year accolade – one in the Retailers category with “Everything’s better on the beach” for On the Beach and two for ITV “Britain get talking” in Print and Response to Covid-19: Best Reactive Idea.

Mother London and Adam & Eve/DDB both scooped three awards. Mother won in TV & Cinema, Consumer Goods and Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity, all for Ikea “Silence the critics”. Adam & Eve/DDB triumphed in the Services category for Highways England “BikerTek”, for its work on Unilever’s Marmite in Consistent Creative Excellence, and creative duo Jeppe Vidstrup and Simone Wärme were named Emerging Team of the Year.

BBC Creative was the other shop to pick up an Emerging Team of the Year gong for Shannon Cripps and Bethany Wood. The agency also won two other awards: “BBC iPlayer – wasted on some” in Entertainment & Leisure and “Dracula special build” in Out of Home. 

Agencies to land two Bigs were: Anomaly for Grenfell United “#GoGreenforGrenfell”, which won in Original Idea and Social; St Luke’s for NHS “Stay home now” in Best Idea from an Agency Initiative and Covid-19 Pro Bono Campaigns; U-Studio/Oliver for PG Tips “Solidaritea” in Best Idea for a Purpose and Best Reactive Idea; and Wonderhood Studios for the England national football team and Nike “All who follow” in Entertainment & Leisure and Sponsorship.

Engine Creative won a Big for Born Free “Creature discomforts: life in lockdown” in Creativity in Lockdown; Flying Object won for Twitter “Visit #ScottishTwitter” in Integrated; Iris for Samsung KX “Vertical gig” in Experiential; M&C Saatchi for Surfers Against Sewage “Undiscovered creatures” in Radio; Publicis.Poke for Renault “The French exchange” in Automotive; The & Partnership London for the Royal National Institute of Blind People “The see differently collection” in Charity; and Who Wot Why for Spotify “Listen like you used to” in Entertainment & Leisure.

There was a special prize chosen by students from Brixton Finishing School. The Students Choice Award went to “Tuesday” by Havas London for the Department for Education.

The awards were handed out in a virtual ceremony and the winners were chosen by a panel of judges co-chaired by Mother London partner Ana Balarin and Adam & Eve/DDB chief creative officer Rick Brim.

You can watch a replay of the ceremony and see all the winners, including the shortlisted work at www.campaignlive.co.uk/campaignbigawards.

