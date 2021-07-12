AMV’s Nadja Lossgott and McCann’s Rob Doubal chair Campaign Big Awards 2021

Nadja Lossgott of Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Rob Doubal of McCann UK have been named chairs of the Campaign Big Awards 2021 – the leading creative awards in UK advertising.

Lossgott is executive creative director of Omnicom’s AMV BBDO, working alongside her partner Nicholas Hulley, and the pair was responsible for the acclaimed #Wombstories work for Bodyform/Libresse that won five Grands Prix at Cannes Lions in June 2021. Cannes Lions also named AMV BBDO Agency of the Year.

She said: "To be offered the chair that so many great creatives have had before me is a huge honour. I look forward to being immersed in and inspired by the best work of the year.

Doubal is joint chief creative officer of McCann London. He and his partner, Laurence Thomson, have helped the IPG-owned network to win a raft of awards, including Network of the Year at Cannes Lions in 2019 and EMEA Creative Network of the Year at the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Cannes Lions named McCann client Microsoft as its Creative Marketer of the Year in 2021.

Doubal said: “I’m intrigued to see how the tumultuous and profound events of the last year have affected the creative product of the UK, and keen to have my suspicions confirmed that work coming out of this country is shining new light on ways to tackle the new world.

"On a personal level, I’m looking forward to hearing people’s heartfelt and honest realisations about life, around a discussion of the work. Can’t wait. But I will.”

The awards will judge work produced between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2021.

At the Campaign Big Awards 2020, Uncommon Creative Studio won the Grand Prix for Agency of the Year and AMV collected two Grands Prix for #Wombstories at the virtual ceremony.

The 2020 awards were co-chaired by Mother London partner and executive creative director Ana Balarin and Adam & Eve/DDB chief creative officer Rick Brim.

More information about the awards and how to enter is on the Campaign Big Awards website.