Omar Oakes
Added 24 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

AnalogFolk buys Guy Wieynk's consultancy and appoints him global CEO

Bill Brock becomes founding partner, leading global business development efforts.

AnalogFolk: Wieynk ad Brock
AnalogFolk has appointed former Publicis Worldwide boss Guy Wieynk as global chief executive, as Bill Brock steps aside to focus on global business development.

The independent digital creative agency is also buying Serum Consulting, the eight-person consultancy that Wieynk launched earlier this year. Wieynk completed his gardening leave in June after leaving Publicis Groupe last year.

Wieynk is tasked with overseeing the network’s 350 people across Hong Kong, London, New York, Portland, Shanghai and Sydney, as well as evolving AnalogFolk’s international service offering. The agency wants to increase collaboration between its offices to better serve global clients such as Nike, Unilever and Diageo.

As founding partner, Brock will now lead global business development efforts, while Matt Dyke will continue to head global strategy. Brock and Dyke founded AnalogFolk in 2008.

Brock said: "I’m delighted Guy is coming on board to accelerate our global growth plans. He’s an expert in scaling future-focused agencies and it's an exciting time for our clients and folk across the network.

"He brings 25-plus years' experience, proven leadership qualities and exceptional client experience to AnalogFolk, not to mention a very exciting new-business pipeline in Serum, and I’m extremely thrilled he’s our global chief executive." 

Before Serum Consulting, Wieynk was UK and western Europe chief executive at Publicis Worldwide (now Publicis.Poke) and is credited with leading the group’s "turnaround and resurgence" and helping to bind its constituent agencies – Publicis London, Poke, Arc, August and 82 Baker Street Productions – into a "strong, multidisciplinary" business.

Wieynk was also the global client lead for Heineken, running the network’s creative, media and technology agencies across 150-plus markets.

Before joining Publicis, he spent 17 years in a variety of senior roles in the UK, US, Asia and Europe.

Wieynk said: "AnalogFolk has a great culture, free from bureaucracy, that allows them to act like a start-up, whilst having the scale of a network to deliver for their clients. I was very impressed by their speed and depth of digital thinking, so when Bill and Matt approached me about acquiring Serum and joining as global chief executive, it was an easy decision."

