Shauna Lewis
Added 26 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural consultancy MindWorks

MindWorks will apply behavioural economics to marketing strategy.

From left to right: Brad Herdholt, Michelle Watson and Mark Barry
From left to right: Brad Herdholt, Michelle Watson and Mark Barry

AnalogFolk Group has launched a behavioural transformation consultancy called MindWorks, which will drive clients' business transformation ambitions and apply behavioural economics to marketing strategies.

The consultancy will operate out of London and leverage the group's network presence in the rest of Europe, the US, Asia and Australia.

Having operated as a team for three years within AnalogFolk, the launch of MindWorks formalises a service that previously helped clients such as Dyson, Bayer and HSBC.

MindWorks is led by chief executive Brad Herholdt, formerly global managing partner at AnalogFolk. 

Completing the leadership team are principal behavioural partner Michelle Watson, formerly head of customer experience, and principal consulting partner Mark Barry, formerly chief data officer.

Herholdt said: “Speaking to our clients, we know that, every day, companies are struggling to keep up with the pace of change and how it influences their business. They are tired of five-year vision decks that don’t make it further than the slides they are written on.

“MindWorks is impact-focused, creating actionable roadmaps that we launch quickly so that our visions are built on real customer behaviours and organisational dynamics.”

Bill Brock, AnalogFolk's founder and current chief client officer, will work closely with the new venture.

Brock said that MindWorks’ offerings had been “pivotal” to the success of several of AnalogFolk Group's leading clients over its three-year existence. He added: “It’s that success that has led to us making it a formal offering by launching MindWorks.” 

MindWorks becomes a partner brand to the group's flagship agency AnalogFolk and joins a list of rapidly increasing agency offshoots, including production company Untold Fable and tech engineering company WithRobots, both of which were launched only last year.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Promoted

January 14, 2022
How Amazon Prime Video’s cinematic ad created a TV hit

How Amazon Prime Video’s cinematic ad created a TV hit

Promoted

January 14, 2022
9 books that inspired these top marketers

9 books that inspired these top marketers

Promoted

January 12, 2022
Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Promoted

January 10, 2022