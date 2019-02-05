Daniel Farey-Jones
AnalogFolk handed digital duties on Unilever homecare portfolio

Independent shop will handle UK work on brands such as Persil.

FMCG giant Unilever has widened the remit of roster agency AnalogFolk by making it digital agency of record for its homecare brands in the UK.

The line-up includes Persil, Surf, Domestos, Cif, Seventh Generation, Neutral and Day 2, as well as the cross-category advice and information platform Cleanipedia.

The appointment is understood to have followed a competitive pitch against undisclosed agencies.

Millie Powell, Unilever homecare UK digital lead, said: "We are looking forward to a brilliant 2019 with AnalogFolk at our side, helping us to navigate the complex digital landscape both by doing and by training others to do. We will leverage their strengths to drive digital capability and to deliver truly excellent online brand experiences."

The appointment of a dedicated UK digital agency accompanies that of a UK advertising agency (Adam & Eve/DDB) for Surf.

MullenLowe retains creative duties on Persil (known as Omo in some markets) in the UK and globally.

AnalogFolk was appointed to the Unilever roster in 2016 and has worked on food brands including Marmite and Knorr, tea brands such as PG Tips, as well as personal care.

