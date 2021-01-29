AnalogFolk invests in global production company

AnalogFolk is backing a global audio and video content production company that will combine a tech platform with a community of freelancers.

Untold Fable is majority-owned by the independent agency, with a minority stake taken by Kate Tancred, the new venture's incoming chief executive.

The company is launching with headquarters in London and is already in production on three content deals. It has 10 full-time employees (none of whom was working at AnalogFolk), including heads of production in Asia-Pacific and the UK, as well as a UK-based editor-in-chief.

By the end of March, Untold Fable will be able to work in studios within all AnalogFolk offices in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, London, New York, Singapore and Sydney.

Tancred, a former media planner in her native Australia, co-founded and previously ran The Smalls, a video creation platform for independent filmmakers and production companies.

Untold Fable is a similar concept to The Smalls – as well as rivals such as Vidsy and MoFilm – but will also accommodate studios, sound designers, composers and voice talent from around the world to capture the growing audio market for podcasts and digital radio.

Tancred said: “I spent the last 10 years driving the efficiencies and creativity of a tech-powered production offering. Untold Fable expands on that model by connecting clients with a curated network of diverse, award-winning talent and layering over digital creative services from one of the most celebrated independent digital agencies in the world.

“Combining these offerings enables us to produce audio and video content in a way that the industry is yet to experience.”

The new business also promises to launch tech features that will better enable advertisers to connect with traditionally under-represented talent from the creative industry. Brands, publishers and agencies will also have the option to measure their diversity and inclusion statistics across their productions throughout the year.

As part of AnalogFolk Group, Untold Fable will also offer clients on-demand digital agency services from AnalogFolk, including behavioural insights, creative, digital strategy and channel planning.

Bill Brock, founder and chief client officer at AnalogFolk Group, added: “Since 2008, we’ve focused on delivering [digital] through progressive creative agency services. With the launch of Untold Fable, we not only diversify the group’s offering, we break exciting new ground on this enduring mission. We’re leveraging the power of technology to make it easier than ever before for brands and publishers to work with a more diverse talent pool.”