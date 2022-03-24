Gurjit Degun
AnalogFolk names Colin Byrne as ECD

He replaces Simon Richings.

Byrne: moves from Publicis.Poke
AnalogFolk London has hired Colin Byrne, group creative director at Publicis.Poke, as its executive creative director.

He replaces Simon Richings who left the shop to join We Are Social earlier this month after nine years.

Byrne joins managing director Anna-Louise Gladwell and director of strategic services Sol Ghafoor on the leadership team.

He will oversee the agency's creative output, working across clients including Bayer, Diageo, Dole, Meta, HSBC and Amazon.

Gladwell said: "We're thrilled to have Colin join AnalogFolk London. He has a creative reputation for leading progressive, applauded work for clients and a proven track record in inspiring teams and clients alike through his fresh, innovative thinking.

"I'm looking forward to the energy he will bring to our brilliant team, the impact he will have on our clients' businesses, and I am excited to see where together we will take AnalogFolk."

Byrne has been at Publicis.Poke since 2017 working on the Heineken and Renault accounts, where he created the car brand's well-known "The French exchange" work. 

Before this he was creative director at VCCP for seven years, working on the O2 and The Sunday Times accounts. Byrne's career has also included AKQA, where he was group creative director.

Byrne said: "AnalogFolk is an amazing place brimming with opportunity and a whole bunch of incredibly talented folk. Add to this the ambition of our clients and you have a stage perfectly set to create work that can make a difference."

