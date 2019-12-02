AnalogFolk picks Anna-Louise Gladwell to run London office

AnalogFolk has appointed Adjust Your Set’s managing director, Anna-Louise Gladwell, to run the digital creative agency’s London office.

Gladwell, who will join in January, replaces Ete Davies, who was poached by Engine to be its chief executive for creative services.

Reporting to new global chief executive Guy Wieynk, who only joined AnalogFolk in October, Gladwell is leaving Adjust Your Set after 18 months.

Gladwell is spent 11 years at AKQA, where she managed accounts for Diageo, Microsoft and Unilever, and was most recently head of business development. She left the agency in 2017. Gladwell worked at Publicis Media as UK growth director for six months before joining Adjust Your Set.

AnalogFolk co-founder and former global chief executive Bill Brock, who has been running the London office since Davies’ departure in September, will move into a newly created chief client officer role.

Meanwhile, AnalogFolk has hired Publicis.Poke’s head of strategy, Sol Ghafoor, as director of strategic services. Ghafoor is replacing Doug Baker, who is leaving the agency after seven years to join digital media business Play Sports Group.

Wieynk said: "I’m thrilled to welcome Anna-Louise and Sol to the team. Both bring invaluable experience in running successful creative digital agencies, servicing clients strategically and growing businesses. Anna-Lou and Sol’s knowledge of how to develop relationships with big brands and create value for them will be a huge asset to the London office and wider global network, and I can’t wait to start working with them both."

Ghafoor, who has worked with brands including Heineken, Renault and Essity, is well-known to Wieynk, having previously worked together at Publicis London and AKQA London. Wieynk left as Publicis Worldwide UK and western Europe chief executive last year, while Publicis London was merged with Poke under his successor, Nick Farnhill.

Publicis.Poke confirmed Ghafoor’s departure and said Alexandra Mimoun would replace him as head of integrated strategy after joining the agency in October.