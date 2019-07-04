Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

AnalogFolk signals push into customer experience with Michelle Watson hire

Entrepreneur and former Digitas experience chief is joining agency.

AnalogFolk: Brock and Watson
AnalogFolk is aiming to boost its service innovation capabilities by hiring Michelle Watson for a new customer experience role.

As executive director of customer experience, Watson will be responsible for expanding the agency’s ability to improve the way brands serve customers.

Watson is a former agency experience specialist who has been running her own business, Winston Wolf Experience Design, since 2010. She was previously digital director at DBG (now Merkle) and spent five years at Digitas, where she was experience director.  

In 2017, she founded My Favourite Hello, an online dating service designed for people with Asperger’s, autism and learning difficulties.

Bill Brock, AnalogFolk’s founder and chief executive, said the appointment signals the agency’s intent to augment its customer experience, service design and product innovation capabilities. 

"In our experience economy, it’s now critical for brands to find new and innovative ways to serve their customers effectively and create business value," Brock said. "Michelle brings with her more than a decade of experience in this area and I’m delighted she’s come on board."

AnalogFolk is making a series of structural and personnel changes, having now decided to brand itself as a "creative agency" (instead of "digital agency", as disclosed in its latest Campaign school report).

Brock hinted at further changes being planned earlier this week when confirming that Ete Davies was leaving as managing director of the London office.

AnalogFolk is hoping to deliver more customer experience-led work after Watson’s appointment. Recent projects include creating a new flagship store for Scotch & Soda and transforming the in-restaurant experience for Nando’s with idea-testing platforms known as "innovation accelerators".

