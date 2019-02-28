Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

AnalogFolk swoops for Unilever data insight chief

Clare Salter is going agency side in a newly created role.

AnalogFolk: Davies and Salter
AnalogFolk: Davies and Salter

AnalogFolk London has poached a global data chief from Unilever – one of its biggest clients – to run its data intelligence team.

Clare Salter, who was senior manager, global data and analytics, at the FMCG giant, has been hired as AnalogFolk’s managing partner – data intelligence. It's a newly created role.

The appointment reflects a trend towards data intelligence as the driver of AnalogFolk’s creative output. Reporting to managing director Ete Davies, Salter will lead the agency’s data intelligence capability that launched in 2016 and doubled its revenue in 2018. 

At Unilever, Salter established and ran People Data Centres, a global digital transformation programme that sought to combine social data with traditional customer data.

PDCs are physical spaces in which analysts look at all of Unilever’s "people data", which includes traditional CRM, social, customer service feedback and consumer insights from social media platforms.

Unilever, which appointed AnalogFolk to its agency roster in 2016, is now the agency’s third-biggest client in terms of billings.

The appointment means Mark Barry, global chief data officer, will now spend more time on increasing AnalogFolk’s intelligence capabilities in its offices in the US, Asia and Australia.

Davies said: "Clare’s role is pivotal in how we use data to acutely understand our clients’ business context, their associated challenges and opportunities, to help drive genuinely transformative creativity, while ensuring we return business value."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
More trust please, we're British

More trust please, we're British

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
AGENCY
Why relocating to Dublin could boost your career

Why relocating to Dublin could boost your career

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

Promoted

February 25, 2019