AnalogFolk swoops for Unilever data insight chief

AnalogFolk London has poached a global data chief from Unilever – one of its biggest clients – to run its data intelligence team.

Clare Salter, who was senior manager, global data and analytics, at the FMCG giant, has been hired as AnalogFolk’s managing partner – data intelligence. It's a newly created role.

The appointment reflects a trend towards data intelligence as the driver of AnalogFolk’s creative output. Reporting to managing director Ete Davies, Salter will lead the agency’s data intelligence capability that launched in 2016 and doubled its revenue in 2018.

At Unilever, Salter established and ran People Data Centres, a global digital transformation programme that sought to combine social data with traditional customer data.

PDCs are physical spaces in which analysts look at all of Unilever’s "people data", which includes traditional CRM, social, customer service feedback and consumer insights from social media platforms.

Unilever, which appointed AnalogFolk to its agency roster in 2016, is now the agency’s third-biggest client in terms of billings.

The appointment means Mark Barry, global chief data officer, will now spend more time on increasing AnalogFolk’s intelligence capabilities in its offices in the US, Asia and Australia.

Davies said: "Clare’s role is pivotal in how we use data to acutely understand our clients’ business context, their associated challenges and opportunities, to help drive genuinely transformative creativity, while ensuring we return business value."