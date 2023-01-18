Staff
AnalogFolk's Anna-Louise Gladwell to chair Campaign Tech Awards judges

The early-bird deadline for entries is 2 February.

Campaign Tech Awards: this year's judges will be chaired by Anna-Louise Gladwell (top row, centre)
Anna-Louise Gladwell, managing director of AnalogFolk, has been named as chair of judges for this year’s Campaign Tech Awards, taking place at the Hilton Bankside, London on 6 June. Gladwell will head a team of 13 judges.

The early-bird deadline for the awards is 2 February, with a standard deadline of 22 February.

“As chair of the Campaign Tech Awards, I’m looking forward to having this opportunity to honour and champion those who are pushing our industry forward,” Gladwell said. She has 23 years of experience across global creative digital agencies, where she has worked with some of the world’s most influential brands developing award-winning and globally recognised work.

“I will be looking for revolutionary, innovative ideas and extraordinary efforts towards making an impactful difference to brands and society,” Gladwell added.

“We work in an industry that generates innovative ideas that have the power to improve lives and create a better future. I’m eager to see where technology has been harnessed not only as a tool for progress but also as one that amplifies value – both socially and commercially.

“I will be looking for innovations which don’t just depend on technology, but go far beyond this – offering tangible solutions to real issues while creating unprecedented opportunities.”

The confirmed judges for this year’s event are: Sarah Salter, global head of applied innovation, Wavemaker; Ed Couchman, general manager, Snap; Ally Tyger-Doyle, diversity, equity and inclusion lead, EMEA, MiQ; Joscelyn Wilson, head of creative strategists and partnership lead, Yahoo; Simon Levitt, global creative technology director, Imagination; Tudor Feraru, creative director, 1000heads; James Trott, head of product and strategy, Matterkind; Christopher Womersley, consultant creative director; Lou Nylander, founder, Wildflowers of London; Lottie Namakando, head of paid media and planning, iCrossing; Venya Wijegoonewardene, senior vice-president strategy and planning, Brainlabs; Martin Bui, experience design director, Tribal Worldwide; and Josko Grljevic, group chief operating officer, Talon.

Following on from last year, the 2023 Campaign Tech Awards’ headline sponsor is Talon, the pioneering independent, global Out of Home media agency.

Early-bird entries for the awards can be submitted here.

