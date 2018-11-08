Kim Benjamin
Ancestry appoints Anomaly as international strategic and creative agency

Anomaly beat FCB Inferno and McCann London in a pitch.

Ancestry, which provides family history and consumer genomics services, has appointed Anomaly to handle international markets including the UK and Canada, with the aim of driving growth and entrance into new markets.

The brand previously worked with Droga5 London. Anomaly won a pitch against FCB Inferno and McCann London.

Camilla Harrisson, chief executive and partner at Anomaly London, said: "Ancestry, by its very DNA, is a perfect fit for Anomaly – progressive by nature and with a unique and powerful offering. We are incredibly excited to build on Ancestry’s success to unlock future growth for the brand."

John Slyne, Ancestry's vice-president, international operations, added: "As the Ancestry business continues to grow and more people actively seek the stories of their past, it has never been more important to work with agencies experienced in helping brands scale."

