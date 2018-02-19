James Page
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

How Ancestry made audiences reconsider their own Britishness

Droga5 London explains how the genealogy company's Brexit themed ad isn't a "conversation you've already heard".

Ancestry's "Together forever" ad bridges commonalities between Britain and their European neighbours with a richly diverse cast.

Droga5’s senior creative, Dan Morris, said: "Casting was definitely at the forefront of everyone’s mind about how to portray this realistically".

The ad showcases individuals from European countries serenading post-Brexit Britain with a cover of Rick Astley’s hit Together Forever. The film ends with Ancestry’s research claiming that the average British person’s DNA is 60% European.

Charlene Chandrasekaran, a senior creative at Droga5, said: "We didn’t want it to be a conversation you’ve already heard; we all hear our own opinions on this side of the Channel. What made it really interesting was what would people be saying on the other side of the Channel". 

Brexit may be seen as a risky topic for an advertiser. Morris said: "It’s an expensive test to do. [Ancestry] realised that already it’s going to put off a certain amount of people".

The ad has sparked debate across social media. Chandrasekaran said: "People have reacted how we’d imagine they’d react… I don’t think we’ve created an ad with so much consumer talking"; 

Droga5’s chief creative officer, David Kolbusz, said: "My advice to clients to make more brave work is to start buying more brave work. People like to be entertained and I think the best thing we can do as practitioners of the advertising art is to create content that rivals the stuff that is out in the world that people pay to enjoy". 

"Together forever" is being shown on TV and online.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

Promoted

February 19, 2018

What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

Promoted

February 16, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

MEDIA
Death of the classroom?

Promoted

February 16, 2018

Death of the classroom?

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

February 15, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR