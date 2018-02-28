Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Andrew Peake promoted to VCCP CEO in management restructure

VCCP has elevated managing director Andrew Peake to run the ad agency and replace Michael Sugden who is taking on a group leadership role.

VCCP (L-R): Sugden, Fitz-Gerald, Peake and Douglas
VCCP (L-R): Sugden, Fitz-Gerald, Peake and Douglas

In a management restructure to reflect VCCP’s ambition to give brands a more integrated offering, Sugden will become chief executive of VCCP Partnership. The partnership includes ad agency VCCP, VCCP Media, VCCP me (customer engagement), VCCP Kin (content and social media), VCCP Health and VCCP Blue (specialist advertising). 

Sugden, in a newly-created role, will be responsible for ensuring the component parts of the partnership are able to deliver the right standard of integrated comms, as well as growing its integrated experience capabilities.

Key to this integrated offering is how the ad agency performs in line with VCCP Media, the media agency that was previously Adconnection before being acquired by VCCP in 2015. In December Chime merged VCCP Media with sister agency Pure Media to form what it says will be a top 20 media agency in the UK.

Peake’s promotion to chief executive, meanwhile, is similar to Sugden’s elevation five-and-a-half years ago. Sugden, then the managing director of VCCP, took the reins in 2012 following a restructure, while head of account management Peake became managing director. 

Hannah Fitz-Gerald, VCCP’s head of account management, will replace Peake and become managing director. 

Julian Douglas, vice-chairman of VCCP Partnership, will now take on additional responsibility for identifying and realising future revenue streams. 

The management team reports into group chief executive Adrian Coleman and group chairman Charles Vallance, VCCP’s founding partners whose roles remain unchanged. 

Vallance said VCCP had "strived to develop a meritocratic culture" and described it as a "huge source of pride" that the entire management team had been promoted from within.

Coleman added: "As we have grown significantly over the last few years we have now put in place a management team to ensure this success is enduring.

"Our challenger status means we are persistently restless for change and I’m delighted that we have a future-facing team in place that is capable of delivering the next chapter of our story."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

Promoted

February 28, 2018

'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

MEDIA
Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)

Promoted

February 28, 2018

Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)

AGENCY
The most important tool in the marketer's tech toolbox... and you're missing it

Promoted

February 27, 2018

The most important tool in the marketer's tech toolbox... and you're missing it

BRANDS
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

February 22, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation