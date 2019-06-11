Andrew Stephens and Ella Dolphin named co-chairs for Media Week Awards 2019

Andrew Stephens, founding partner of Goodstuff Communications, and Ella Dolphin, chief executive of The Stylist Group, have been named co-chairs of judges for Campaign's Media Week Awards 2019.

Stephens and Dolphin will oversee the judging process by more than 70 industry leaders, who will decide the most prestigious awards in UK commercial media, including the coveted Agency of the Year and Sales Team of the Year prizes.

Both Stephens and Dolphin are entrepreneurial media leaders.

Stephens co-founded Goodstuff in 2004 as a planning agency and it moved into buying in 2011, going on to win Agency of the Year at the 2017 Media Week Awards.

Goodstuff has become one of the UK’s leading independent media agencies and it has developed a reputation for working closely with both media owners and creative agencies.

Stephens has co-hosted Goodstuff's annual Media Showcase, where media owners pitch ideas to creative agencies and brands, since 2016.

He spent his early career at Saatchi & Saatchi and Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Dolphin has been chief executive of The Stylist Group, the DC Thomson-owned publisher of Stylist, the leading free weekly women’s title, since 2016.

She has expanded the Stylist brand, launching the Remarkable Women Awards in the UK and ramping up its US operations, following the closure of sister title Shortlist in print last year.

Dolphin previously worked at Hearst UK, where she was group commercial director in charge of print and digital revenues, Bauer and DMGT.

She is also a board director at Cosmetic Executive Women and member of Wacl.

Stephens said: "Ever since I started my career, I’ve been borderline obsessed with the Media Week Awards, so now to get the opportunity to co-chair with the wonderful Ella is a huge privilege.

"For me, the awards are, and always have been, a powerful reminder of our industry’s raison d’être, which is to deliver disproportionate advantage for our clients through media invention in all its forms. And with so much noise and distraction in our industry right now, they seem more relevant than ever."

Dolphin said: "I’m absolutely delighted to be co-chair of the Media Week Awards, which remain the most highly prized awards in UK commercial media.

"The world of media is ever changing and bursting with great talent. To be part of the process that recognises agencies and media owners for their innovation, creativity and business impact is a real honour."

Media owners, agencies and other leading organisations involved in commercial media will be competing for more than 20 gongs at the 2019 Media Week Awards.

Prizes include Media Leader of the Year, in partnership with specialist executive search business The Lighthouse Company. It is open to media leaders in agencies, media owners, brands, trade bodies and other companies.

Last year, MediaCom won Agency of the Year and Guardian News & Media was named Sales Team of the Year. Entrants are required to disclose their gender pay gap and black, Asian and minority-ethnic representation as part of the awards' criteria.

The early-bird deadline for entries is 26 June.

Winners will be announced at a black-tie dinner at Grosvenor House on London’s Park Lane on 10 October.

For more details, contact sarah.fournier@haymarket.com

Find out more at www.mediaweekawards.co.uk