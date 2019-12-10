Andrex and Kleenex hand UK ad account to FCB Inferno

Kimberly-Clark has extended its remit with FCB by appointing its London office to work on its family care division, which includes the Kleenex and Andrex brands.

FCB Inferno picked up the business without a pitch. The incumbent is Wunderman Thompson, which won the account more than a decade ago when it was J Walter Thompson (the agency merged with Wunderman in 2018).

A Kimberly-Clark spokeswoman said: "As you may know, in 2018 Kimberly-Clark appointed FCB as the family care global creative agency of record. In the UK, we continued our long-standing partnership with Wunderman Thompson (formerly JWT) for the leadership and execution of Andrex and Kleenex brand programmes.

"Effective from the 1 January 2020, we are appointing FCB Inferno as UK creative agency of record for family care, covering Andrex and Kleenex brands.

"We would like to thank the team at Wunderman Thompson for their support over the years."

Andrex is one of the biggest toilet-paper brands in the UK. JWT created the famous puppies work for the brand in 1972.