Sara Spary
Added 54 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Andrex and Kleenex hand UK ad account to FCB Inferno

Agency replaces Wunderman Thompson and extends global remit.

Andrex: hands UK remit to FCB Inferno
Andrex: hands UK remit to FCB Inferno

Kimberly-Clark has extended its remit with FCB by appointing its London office to work on its family care division, which includes the Kleenex and Andrex brands.

FCB Inferno picked up the business without a pitch. The incumbent is Wunderman Thompson, which won the account more than a decade ago when it was J Walter Thompson (the agency merged with Wunderman in 2018)

A Kimberly-Clark spokeswoman said: "As you may know, in 2018 Kimberly-Clark appointed FCB as the family care global creative agency of record. In the UK, we continued our long-standing partnership with Wunderman Thompson (formerly JWT) for the leadership and execution of Andrex and Kleenex brand programmes.

"Effective from the 1 January 2020, we are appointing FCB Inferno as UK creative agency of record for family care, covering Andrex and Kleenex brands.

"We would like to thank the team at Wunderman Thompson for their support over the years."

Andrex is one of the biggest toilet-paper brands in the UK. JWT created the famous puppies work for the brand in 1972. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The future's bright, the future's Gold

The future's bright, the future's Gold

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

Promoted

December 06, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

December 04, 2019
10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

Promoted

December 04, 2019