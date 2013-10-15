Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Angela Ahrendts to leave Apple after five years

Former Burberry CEO led tech giant's retail strategy.

Angela Ahrendts to leave Apple after five years

Angela Ahrendts, vice-president of retail and online stores at Apple, is departing the company in April.

Ahrendts was hired from Burberry in 2014 on a sizeable pay package, including share awards totalling $70m.  

During almost a decade at Burberry, Ahrendts, along with chief creative officer Christopher Bailey and the senior executive team, helped to revive the brand in the modern retail age.

Her strategy at Apple included transforming stores into what she called "town squares", with more of a focus on education and experiences. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in the events team at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the events team at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

Promoted

February 01, 2019
AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

January 31, 2019