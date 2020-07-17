Emmet McGonagle
Anna Arnell steps down as creative partner at And Rising

She joined agency on placement in 2010.

Arnell: pursuing career as scriptwriter
Anna Arnell is stepping down from her role as creative partner at And Rising after more than a decade to pursue a career as a scriptwriter.

And Rising has no plans to replace her. Arnell will continue to consult for the agency on a project basis. 

Arnell joined the agency, when it was known as 18 Feet & Rising, on placement in 2010 shortly after its launch and was named one of Campaign’s Faces to Watch in 2012.

Four years later, she was promoted to creative partner. Notable work includes House of Fraser’s 2016 festive campaign "Christmas is coming for you" and Dog’s Trust's 2019 "A dog is for life, not just for Christmas".

"I am so grateful to have had such incredible support from And Rising over the last decade," Arnell said. "And as I go on to explore other creative projects, I’m putting no pressure on myself about where my future as a writer can take me.

"There’s a wave of energy around diversity and writers from all backgrounds right now, and I feel a strong duty to explore my voice as part of that."

Arnell has written several pieces for Campaign, with topics including the importance of eye contact in the workplace, learning from the greats and being brave in interesting spaces.

Jonathan Trimble, chief executive of And Rising, said: "And Rising will always be a platform for Anna to take her unique talents as far as they possibly can, in her work with and beyond us."

In 2018, 18 Feet & Rising relaunched as And Rising as it began shifting its focus towards start-up clients.

