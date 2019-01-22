Anna Panczyk named chief executive of Grey London

Grey has appointed the leader of its Polish network, Anna Panczyk, to be its chief executive of its London agency.

Panczyk has been chief executive of Grey Poland since 2015, leading Grey Warsaw, shopper marketing arm Testardo, production division Grey Works, PR firm Cohn & Wolfe and Grey Digital.

Starting immediately, Panczyk will work closely with the new creative chairman, Adrian Rossi, who joined from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO in December 2018. She will report to Eduardo Maruri, president and chief executive of Grey Europe, who joined in September.

Grey worldwide chief executive Michael Houston said: "Anna has been a prime mover in transforming Grey Poland into a creative and new-business powerhouse. She is a natural to lead Grey London, our flagship office in Europe. Together with the arrival of Adrian Rossi, her appointment opens an exciting new chapter in our evolution as a famously effective agency focused on the future."

Under Panczyk’s leadership, Grey Poland has won significant new accounts and grown business with current clients, achieving a nearly 100% retention rate.

According to Polish trade magazine Press, it was named Most Effective Agency for 2019 and Most Innovative Agency in 2018. It was the third-most-awarded agency at the KTR creative festival last year.

In 2015, Panczyk was named a rising star and member of the Top 50 Business Women in Poland, according to daily newspaper Rzeczpospolita. She has also served as vice-president of the Polish Association of Marketing Communications and Effie Steering Committee.

Earlier in her career, Panczyk spent seven years as chief executive and chairman of Change Integrated, which was named one of the world’s leading independent agencies by Campaign. She began her career at Saatchi & Saatchi Poland, rising to the position of deputy managing director.

Speaking to Campaign, Rossi said of Panczyk: "We just clicked. She’s totally focused on doing the best work in the world. She understands that if we do the best work, growth will follow. She’s so ambitious – a proper force of nature and a breath of fresh air for the whole industry.

"She and I will sit together… we’re going to move the creatives all onto one floor, one department, and Anna and I will sit together at the centre of it. The body language needs to be spot on."

Panczyk replaces Leo Rayman, who was announced as global chief executive of the new Grey Consulting division in August last year.