Emmet McGonagle
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Anna Watkins joins Technicolor Creative Studios to drive direct-to-brand work

Experienced media executive will be responsible for creative offering of MPC and The Mill.

Anna Watkins: joined Verizon Media in 2018
Anna Watkins: joined Verizon Media in 2018

Technicolor Creative Studios has hired Anna Watkins, former managing director of Verizon Media, as global vice-president of growth and brand partnerships.

Reporting to David Patton, president of brand experience and advertising at Technicolor Creative Studios since 2019, Watkins will be responsible for overseeing MPC and The Mill as the company expands its remit and creative offering globally.

This will involve creating more direct-to-brand partnerships and expanding the sector’s technology-driven creative solutions to include virtual productions, immersive AR and VR experiences, interactive products, 3D brand mascots and digital assets.

The production sector has seen major disruption and change since the pandemic, as advertisers and agencies switched from live shoots to animation and AR and editing remotely because of social distancing and travel restrictions.

“Anna will support the growth of MPC and The Mill’s direct-to-brand offering, in addition to identifying new growth opportunities across the Technicolor Creative Studios, brand experience and advertising division,” Patton, who was previously global president of Y&R and  CEO of Grey Group, said. 

“This is a pivotal hire as we look to focus on how we can faster evolve our offering to accommodate the massive growing demand for our services.”

Patton continued: “Our goal is to be the top provider of creative production to brands globally as they look to lean on new forms of creative technology to connect with their customer base in new and innovative ways.”

Watkins kicked off her career in advertising as an account director at M&C Saatchi in 1996 and worked as an international sales and sponsorship director for Prisa (based in Madrid) before joining TBWA in 2003 as a content director.

She was appointed CEO of digital and social media agency Fullsix UK in 2005, and in 2012 joined initiative in the role of managing director.

A year later, Watkins joined Guardian News & Media as the managing director of Guardian Labs – the news outlet’s creative wing – where she spent three years before being named global CEO of MoFilm, part of the You and Mr Jones brand tech group.

Watkins was marketing director of Verizon's Oath – formed from the merger of AOL and Yahoo's media assets and later renamed Verizon Media Group – from July 2018 where she oversaw growth at Yahoo, AOL, and HuffPost until last year.

Watkins said: “I am delighted to be joining Technicolor Creative Studios with its stellar creative heritage in visual effects, CG and groundbreaking innovative solutions in the world of creative technology. 

“Both MPC and The Mill are seeing considerable opportunities to grow not only an end-to-end service for our clients from strategy through to production, but also through our ever-increasing creative production capabilities in immersive and interactive marketing across the globe.”

MPC rebranded in 2019 in a bid to highlight its expanded services, which include working directly with brands.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
How to harness the power of first-party data

How to harness the power of first-party data

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
The best Euros ads ever – what can we learn?

The best Euros ads ever – what can we learn?

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
Inspiration Nation: insight on the UK’s audiences and how to talk to them

Inspiration Nation: insight on the UK’s audiences and how to talk to them

Promoted

June 07, 2021