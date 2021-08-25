Kim Benjamin
Ant and Dec take humorous look at entertainment in TikTok ad

The pair appear as cavemen and musical performers from Ancient Rome as well as taking on slapstick.

Ant and Dec: campaign marks next phase of TikTok's partnership with the pair
TV presenters Ant and Dec are fronting TikTok's latest ad campaign, which aims to position the platform as the newest form of entertainment in British culture. 

Entitled "Entertainment. Now on TikTok", the 60-second spot, created by Mother, features Ant and Dec – real names Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – taking viewers on a humorous journey of entertainment through the ages.

The tongue-in-cheek piece starts with the pair transformed into prehistoric cavemen, musical performers from Ancient Rome and Shakespearean actors, with Ant sporting an Elizabethan hairstyle. Moving into the 21st century, they emerge as a 1920s slapstick duo before reappearing in the present day behind the scenes of a TV set.

The ad then highlights the range of entertainment on TikTok through its creator community, featuring singer-songwriter Cat Burns who broke through via TikTok, magician Magic Singh and football freestyler Liv Cooke, among others.

The film will run on TV during September, supported by shorter 20-second versions and social media assets, as well as in-app activity on TikTok. Zenith is handling media.

The campaign marks the next phase of TikTok's partnership with the pair, following activity on their ITV show Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. As part of this, they invited the TikTok community to nominate their #HappiestMinuteHeroes for the "Happiest Minute of the Week" segment.

James Rothwell, head of marketing, EMEA at TikTok, said: "The sense of joy running through the ad is what TikTok is all about, with an added dose of humour that is unique to their personalities."

