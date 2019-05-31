Ant and Dec launch their own bank in Santander campaign



Santander is donating the airtime for its latest campaign to a fictional rival, Antandec, a trendy new bank founded by the TV duo of (almost) the same names.

Created by Engine, the 90-second film starts with Ant and Dec arriving at their new HQ on Antandec-branded TfL bikes, before explaining the basis of the company name, which, we are told, comes from their "core values": ambition, networking, tenacity, determination, empathy and communication.

The pair go on to detail their unconventional business ideas, such as "Netbricks", which sends aspiring homeowners one brick in the post every day for £9.99 a month, thus allowing them to eventually build their own home.

The campaign was created by Doug Redfern, Joe Roberts, Hayden Rogers and Anne-Marie Burrows, and directed by Declan Lowney through Another Film Company. The media agency is Carat. TV advertising will be supported by cinema, radio, out of home, print, social and digital display, as well as a dedicated microsite.

Santander said the deal with Ant and Dec, which was facilitated by YMU Group, would be a multi-year partnership, and came on the back of a comprehensive review of its marketing strategy, including extensive research into customer needs.

Keith Moor, chief marketing officer at Santander, said: "We are thrilled to have Ant & Dec on board at this very exciting time for Santander UK. The concept behind the campaign and its speed to market is testament both to the power of a great idea and the synergy between the duo and the bank."

Billy Faithfull, chief creative officer at Engine, said: "In the search for a little magic, you have to give every idea a chance to shine. Even the silliest of ideas should be taken seriously. So, when it’s thrown into conversation that Ant and Dec sounds a bit like Santander you can’t ignore that, it’s an absolute gift.

"It was one of those ideas that you keep parking for good reason, but keeps coming back, more powerful than before. And the more we let it back in the room, the more funny, famous and memorable it became. Nothing else stood a chance."

Ant and Dec were dropped by Suzuki last March, after McPartlin was charged with drink-driving. He later pled guilty and was fined £86,000. Suzuki, meanwhile, turned to Take That for its next partnership with ITV.

Ant and Dec’s voices have recently been heard at M&S self-service tills, as part of the retailer’s sponsorship of Britain’s Got Talent. They have also appeared in an epsiode of YouTube series What's New At M&S Food.