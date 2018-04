Anthony Joshua: the boxer hosted the biggest ever boxercise class with Fit Water

Joshua put 541 people through their paces with boxing moves at York Hall in London. The event, which took place on Monday (9 April) night, achieved a Guinness World Record.

The activation was part of Lucozade’s "Made to move" campaign to get one million people moving by 2020.

In January, the boxer worked with Lucozade Sport and Our Parks, which hosts free workouts in parks across the country.