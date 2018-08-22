Simon Gwynn
Anthony Joshua hails the men who love hot sauce and first person shooters in new Lynx ad

Anthony Joshua stars in the latest film for Lynx, in which the heavyweight world boxing champion invites men to become part of the "Lynx Gold brotherhood" community.

The film, created by Chime's CSM, sees Joshua in an industrial workshop, making bespoke gold belts and stamping them with the seal of the Brotherhood, before sending them out to a number of guys who he admires for simply being themselves with conviction.

It will be on TV and video-on-demand and in cinemas from this week, and will be followed by the launch of a limited-edition Anthony Joshua Lynx Gold range on 17 September.

Jamie Brooks, Lynx UK brand manager, said: "Our Lynx Gold range is designed to instil confidence in guys across the UK – we hope our latest film will give men assurance to take on anything that is thrown at them."

Joshua added: "I love being part of the latest Lynx film and to showcase what the Lynx Gold Brotherhood stands for. I’m a big believer in encouraging everyone to celebrate their individual selves, whoever they may be."

