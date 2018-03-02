Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Anti-Brexit billboard campaign compares leaving EU to a disappointing burger

East London creative agency Superimpose Studio has funded and created a digital outdoor campaign to galvanise opponents of Brexit to take action to stop it.

The creative features the words "SWINDLED" and "It’s not too late to fix Brexit" with a picture of a large, juicy gourmet burger on one side, and a flattened let-down on the other.

The campaign has been funded by the agency, led by co-founder and creative director Ollie Olanipekun.

From today, digital billboards will launch in London, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham. One site will be on the busiest segment of the M25, with another in Heathrow Terminal 5.

The advertising is supported by a website, swindled.info, which calls on readers to write to their MP and post using the hashtag #swindled.

Olanipekun said: "Even Leave voters feel as if they’ve been cheated and promised things that will never materialise.

"We have a duty to do the utmost for our future generation. The message is simple and action is clear. No more signing up to mailing lists, no more petitions and donations, no more searching the internet only to hit dead ends."

