Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Anti-Brexit group 'to launch nationwide ad campaign' this month

A new anti-Brexit group linked to WPP chief Sir Martin Sorrell is reportedly planning to launch a nationwide advertising campaign this month in order to bring about a second referendum on the UK's EU membership.

Sir Martin Sorrell reportedly attended a Best for Britain campaign dinner hosted by George Soros
Sir Martin Sorrell reportedly attended a Best for Britain campaign dinner hosted by George Soros

The Best for Britain campaign, founded by businesswoman Gina Miller, has received a £400,000 donation from billionaire financier George Soros, The Daily Telegraph has reported.

Soros hosted a dinner for Conservative party donors at his London home last week and attendees reportedly included WPP chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell. Sorrell, a prominent advocate for Britain remaining in the EU, has spoken of WPP needing to build its presence in continental Europe as a result of the Brexit vote in June 2016.

The Telegraph’s report cites a document which was circulated at the meeting with details about an upcoming campaign that would have paid media with a  "heavy youth focus" and include "guerrilla marketing tactics".

The campaign’s goal is to raise pubic support for the Remain campaign to a clear and growing national majority by June/July 2018.

The first wave of activity, the document says, is planned for late February, and the campaign "relies heavily on launch advertising and free media to wake the country up and assert that Brexit is not a done deal".

The next phase of activity would then move on to targeted campaigning and social media.

Topics

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to win at YouTube

Promoted

February 01, 2018

How to win at YouTube

Experience marketing's marvellous medicine

Promoted

January 31, 2018

Experience marketing's marvellous medicine

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

January 30, 2018

How to market yourself through your event CV

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer