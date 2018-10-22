Anti-domestic abuse campaign to air in parliament for White Ribbon Day

A campaign calling on men to end violence against women will go before parliament this month with a chilling short film about domestic abuse.

"If love hurts" was created for White Ribbon Day on 25 November, a global movement to end male violence against women. The film, written and directed by former Grey London creative Peter Giblin, will air in the House of Commons on 28 November to an audience of MPs and campaigners.

Each year, the charity White Ribbon UK asks people to wear a white ribbon and pledge never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women. This year’s focus is on domestic abuse.

Two women a week are killed by a current or former partner, according to the Crime Survey of England and Wales, and an overwhelming majority of domestic abuse crimes are committed by men.

To raise awareness of this issue, the film explores the "emotional aspect" of domestic abuse, Giblin said.

"Victims often love their abuser, as well as fear them, so much so that they don’t even realise they’re in an abusive relationship," he said. "It can take up to eight abuses before they feel able to do something concrete about it. This was the guiding insight and why I chose to end with: ‘If love hurts, it’s not love.’"

Giblin, who spent four years at Grey before leaving in February to pursue directing, self-funded the film and made it with a team including Somesuch, MPC, Trim and Wave. The crew included survivors of domestic violence, he said.

Unruly Media has donated free media space across its network for the campaign.