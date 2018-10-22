Brittaney Kiefer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Anti-domestic abuse campaign to air in parliament for White Ribbon Day

A former Grey London creative made a short film highlighting the emotional impact of domestic abuse.

A campaign calling on men to end violence against women will go before parliament this month with a chilling short film about domestic abuse.

"If love hurts" was created for White Ribbon Day on 25 November, a global movement to end male violence against women. The film, written and directed by former Grey London creative Peter Giblin, will air in the House of Commons on 28 November to an audience of MPs and campaigners.

Each year, the charity White Ribbon UK asks people to wear a white ribbon and pledge never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women. This year’s focus is on domestic abuse. 

Two women a week are killed by a current or former partner, according to the Crime Survey of England and Wales, and an overwhelming majority of domestic abuse crimes are committed by men. 

To raise awareness of this issue, the film explores the "emotional aspect" of domestic abuse, Giblin said.

"Victims often love their abuser, as well as fear them, so much so that they don’t even realise they’re in an abusive relationship," he said. "It can take up to eight abuses before they feel able to do something concrete about it. This was the guiding insight and why I chose to end with: ‘If love hurts, it’s not love.’" 

Giblin, who spent four years at Grey before leaving in February to pursue directing, self-funded the film and made it with a team including Somesuch, MPC, Trim and Wave. The crew included survivors of domestic violence, he said. 

Unruly Media has donated free media space across its network for the campaign. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Women are still shockingly underrepresented in positions of power and influence"…Shortlist Media chief executive Ella Dolphin

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

#TellHerStory: Why Stylist is pushing for Visible Women

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career