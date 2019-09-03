Anya Hindmarch creates maze installation at London Fashion Week

Anya Hindmarch is launching its new Postbox bag with an immersive art installation during London Fashion Week that "celebrates the written word".

Visitors will be able to journey through the "Postbox maze", a giant red structure inspired by the work of MC Escher, specifically the Metamorphosis III mural, designed for The Hague post office.

Within the maze, at Brewer Street Car Park in Shoreditch, guests can listen to recordings of letters written over the centuries and from around the world. These are produced in collaboration with Letters Live, which celebrates the power of literary correspondence through live performance. There will also be a "gallery of curiosities" loaned by The Postal Museum. The experience is ticketed, with 30-minute time slots.

During the four-day pop-up, from 13 September, visitors can also attend calligraphy workshops with Quill London. In the workshop, guests and will be encouraged to write a letter that will be posted for them.

Hindmarch said: "I have worked on the Postbox bag design for over two years. It is technically complicated to make and a slow process. To launch it, I wanted to celebrate the almost lost art of slow communication and immerse – and, indeed, almost lose – our customers in this world of letter writing."

This project is the latest in a series of London Fashion Week activations that have seen Hindmarch find ways for consumers to interact with the brand and present its design concepts in unique ways. In February, Hindmarch created "The weave project" to coincide with the Neeson tote bag, while the "Chubby hearts" campaign saw 24 giant heart-shaped helium balloons fly above London landmarks. Previous experiences include September 2018's "Chubby cloud", where guests were enveloped in a giant beanbag.

The project is being delivered in-house.