Anya Hindmarch opens 'Dry January' off licence

Designer brand Anya Hindmarch is collaborating with no- and low-alcohol drink retailer The Dry Drinker to launch a dry January off licence that will be stocked with booze-free alternatives.

Open until 10 February, "Anya's Dry Drinker Off Licence" will play host to tastings and events over the course of the month.

Inspired by an old fashioned offie, the shop is stocked with no- and low-alcohol beers, wines and spirits. Visitors will find tasting notes, special offers and "Anya's picks" dotted around the store.

Located in the Village Hall, an evolving concept store at the heart of the Anya Village on Pont Street in London, there is a varied range of alcohol-free brands, including from Guinness, Adnams, Lucky Saint, McGuigan wines, Gordon's, Lyres Spirit, Three Spirit, Tanqueray and Seedlip.

Anya Hindmarch and her team worked on the design and production of the store.

Hindmarch said: "I have noticed that there is a real movement towards drinking less, so I wanted to open our first off-licence in the Village, but with a difference. If you are a new abstainer, a sober-curious or a mindful drinker, come and explore our low and no-alcohol off licence to discover some great new alternatives."

Stuart Elkington, founder of The Dry Drinker, added: "Low and no, as it's affectionately being called, alcohol alternatives now make up 1.3% of the total beverage alcohol market in the UK. And while, in some segments of the market, this is driven by short periods of abstinence, 18- to 34-year-olds are consistently seeking greater choice in the low alcohol space and, increasingly, the older generations are also getting in on the act too.

"From what I'm seeing, the UK is drinking less and want interesting and accessible choices available to them."