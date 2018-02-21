If you do anything this weekend, enter Campaign's Digital 40 over 40

…because you’re worth it? Because some don’t shout enough about their achievements? Because there’s plenty to reward the youth and not enough to reward the accomplished?

Campaign’s Digital 40 over 40 is a who’s who of the most talented, accomplished, and relevant professionals in digital advertising, media, marketing and design. Here’s why you should get involved, by the editors:

Claire Beale, Campaign’s global editor-in-chief at Campaign says: "In a digital world, our industry leaders need sharply enquiring minds, a determination to push relentlessly for positive change and the wisdom to value the tried and tested alongside dazzling new opportunities. These are qualities that transcend age but they are even more powerful when matched with a real depth and breadth of experience".

I-Hsien Sherwood, editor at Campaign US says: "Digital natives" are all the rage. But it took foresight and determination to study technology and data before the internet exploded into the public consciousness. Digital 40 Over 40 honorees had the vision to see what was coming and the tenacity to stay in the game. Campaign's Digital 40 over 40 is open for entries. Enter or nominate a colleague before February 26, 12pm".

Ollie McAteer, associate editor at Campaign US says: "The digital wizard of today, tomorrow and the future must embrace change with a savvy perspective. They know what's working (and what isn't) and strategically build on cyber strengths while phasing out the weak with a voice that's unique yet touches all generations of internet users. They juggle responsibility with fearlessness and pave the way for online revolution".

To be eligible, a nominee must work in digital advertising, marketing or design, be based in the US or Canada, and have turned 40 on or before Feb. 21, 2018.

Honorees will be named in March 2018 at an exclusive event in New York City as well as in a Campaign US online feature.

If you have any questions, please contact Lara.Longo-Batley@haymarketmedia.com. Each nomination requires a $149 entry fee. Nominations close on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 at 6pm EST.

