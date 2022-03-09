APA raises more than £200,000 for Ukraine

The Advertising Producers Association has raised more than £200,000 to support Ukraine, raising just shy of that in a mere three days via contributions from production companies, agencies and record labels.

The APA have had contact with Darko Skulsky, founder of Ukraine-based production company Radioaktive Film, which produced HBO’s Chernobyl.

Skulsky is now in Warsaw since leaving Ukraine a couple of days before the war started and is looking after other people from the Ukrainian production community and their families.

He aims to raise money to buy food for those who have escaped and helmets and flak jackets for those defending Kyiv.

Steve Davies, chief executive at the APA, explained that the UK production community has a special relationship with Ukraine.

Plenty of work has been done there over the last few years because it's more cost effective, and more importantly, due to its high quality crews and art departments.

According to Davies, the impact of the war on production will not be too severe due to the industry’s adaptability. For example, Radioaktive Film has effectively relocated to Warsaw.

Davies commented on the money raised to support Skulsky and the people of Ukraine: “Production is a community and Ukrainian productions are very much part of that community, because of that connection, they want to help. [Skulsky] is someone they trust and they know he'll spend the money wisely.

“They know that there are people there who they've worked with and they want to make sure they are as okay as they can be in this terrible situation.”

He said it was this attachment to the people and a confidence that the money would be spent in an effective manner that helped achieve this “astonishing amount of money”.

“You're talking about a collection of small companies running on tight profit margins, they're not multi-nationals or anything,” he added. “And because they feel this personal connection, they've really dug deep for it.”