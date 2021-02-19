Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Now take it apart again: Ikea creates disassembly manuals for furniture

Initiative created by Rapp.

Ikea: the fun bit is taking it apart (hsyncoban/Getty Images)
Ikea: the fun bit is taking it apart (hsyncoban/Getty Images)

Self-assembly furniture giant Ikea has produced guides to taking apart some of its best-selling units as part of the brand's efforts to “take circular consumption mainstream”.

Six products, such as the Billy bookcase, have been furnished with the guides, which mimic the style of the brand’s wordless assembly manuals.

Ikea’s digital and CRM agency, Rapp, handled the project. The guides are available on the Ikea UK website.

Hege Sæbjørnsen, country sustainability manager at Ikea UK and Ireland, said the initiative formed part of the company’s efforts to become a “climate positive business” by 2030 and promote “circular consumption” – the reuse and recycling of products.

She added: “In the past three years, we have put a great deal of effort into understanding and defining what a truly circular value chain means for Ikea and, as such, we want to take circular consumption mainstream and make it easier than ever for customers to acquire, care for and pass on products such as by repairing, reusing, reselling and recycling them.”

Another initiative is Buy Back, which will allow customers to sell back their Ikea furniture to the company and will be launched once stores are able to open again.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How data alliance with Global lit the fuse of TSB’s latest radio ad campaign

How data alliance with Global lit the fuse of TSB’s latest radio ad campaign

Promoted

February 10, 2021
Measurement, diversity and radical partnerships

Measurement, diversity and radical partnerships

Promoted

February 09, 2021
What's it like to be young, gifted and a TV planner?

What's it like to be young, gifted and a TV planner?

Promoted

February 08, 2021
Podcasts: a brand’s best friend

Podcasts: a brand’s best friend

Promoted

February 05, 2021