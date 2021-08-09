Aperol hosts bar pop-up to bring a slice of Italian beach culture to UK

Aperol is hosting a beach bar pop-up that taps into the summer staycation trend, bringing a taste of Italian-style beach culture to the UK.

Inspired by beach bars, "The Aperol Spritz & Spiaggia" features a white sandy beach setting, outdoor beach bar, a jet ski and an orange Fiat 500. Visitors can choose from cabana-style seating or the bar swings.

To kick off an "Aperitivo hour" every day, DJs will play beach party tunes. Aperol Spritz and light bites are on the menu.

The pop-up is open until 15 August at The Oast House in Manchester and will also be visiting the Isle of Wight Festival.

Sandra Brunet, marketing director at Campari Group UK, said: "Despite the lockdown being officially over, so many of us are still not able to jet off to Mediterranean shores this summer. That's why we wanted to bring a slice of Italy to the heart of Manchester with 'The Aperol Spritz & Spiaggia', offering visitors those feel-good holiday vibes.

"Partnering with The Oast House to create 'The Aperol Spritz & Spiaggia' allows us to continue to support the return of the on-trade – and help capture demand as customers return – looking to reconnect with both their friends and their favourite venues. We are finding customers are thirsty for exciting and new experiences – and what could be better than a perfectly poured Aperol Spritz on the beach?"

The project was designed and produced by The Persuaders, which also delivered the brand's 2019 "Aperol Spritz big birthday social".