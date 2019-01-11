Gurjit Degun
Added 59 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Aperol offers delivery service for Blue Monday

Bartenders will create Aperol spritz at people's front doors.

Aperol offers delivery service for Blue Monday

Aperol is helping Brits get through Blue Monday, supposedly the most depressing day of the year, with the return of its cocktail delivery service.

The brand will be making its way around London, Brighton and Bristol from 21 January in an orange van and an Italian bartender, who will make two Aperol spritz drinks at people’s front doors.

Fans will need to enter a competition to be in with a chance of an "Aperol-ivery".

The activation was created by PR agency Burson Cohn & Wolfe and first ran in August last year. Aperol is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Paolo Tonellotto, Aperol brand ambassador and bar owner, said: "I’ve always seen January as the perfect time to catch up with friends after the very busy Christmas time. To me, the aperitivo culture in Italy is a great way to do this – a couple of drinks, a few snacks and some great company to share them with. In Italy, aperitivo is an everyday occurrence all year round – which, of course, always starts with an Aperol spritz."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now