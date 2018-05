"The Aperol Big Spritz Social" will have a pergola, slide, Vespa carousel and DJ sets. Guests will also be able to row on the "Aperol orange" canal.

The activation takes place between 31 May and 9 June in Shoreditch. Tickets are around £10, which includes two Aperol Spritz cocktails.

Last summer the brand created a 20-feet wide sundial on London's Southbank.